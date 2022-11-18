Monterey Mushrooms Has Hired Andrea Smith as the New Western Region Sales Director

WATSONVILLE, CA | Monterey Mushrooms has named Andrea Smith its Director of Sales for the Western Region which spans from Seattle to Phoenix and Denver to Houston. Smith will manage the sales territory supported by our California and Texas farms. She will serve our Retail, Club, and Foodservice customers in those markets.

Smith brings more than 27 years of food sales experience to the role. Most recently, she served 3 years as a Sales Director for Calavo Growers / Renaissance Food Group, achieving a 17% increase in sales from the prior year. She implemented new and creative sales strategies with key customers. Prior to Calavo Growers, Smith worked for the Kraft Heinz Company in various Sales & Management roles with Regional and National Accounts.

Based out of California, Smith will target volume growth with key customers and will work with sales managers in the west to drive profits and improve relationships with customers.

“Monterey Mushrooms is very excited to have Andrea join to lead our Western Region Sales Team as they work to service our Western Region customers,” stated Mike O’Brien, Vice President of Sales & Business Development. “Andrea brings a collaborative partnership approach to drive growth for our customers. Her energy and enthusiasm will help develop our teammates and fresh mushroom sales.”

Smith is a graduate of California State University, Chico, with a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration and Management.

For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® is a mushroom company where humble folks work hard on 9 farms across North America to provide fresh, locally-grown mushrooms to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers, and institutions. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube!