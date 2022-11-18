Calavo Announces New Hire to Support Prepared Division

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Calavo Growers, Inc. a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, has announced the hire of Andy Foster to support the company’s recently aligned Prepared division as VP Sales – National Accounts.

Foster brings more than 25 years’ experience in the food industry, including more than a decade in fresh cut produce and fresh prepared foods with companies such as Taylor Farms and Boskovich Farms, and more than 20 years working in food safety and quality assurance. Foster’s extensive sales background coupled with his technical experience in food safety will provide an asset to the growing Calavo Prepared division as the team works to achieve growth in existing and new business channels.

“Calavo is thrilled Andy has joined our team to continue driving sales and supporting expansion as we look to grow our portfolio of high-quality, ready-to-eat food products,” stated Kate Brooks, SVP Sales for Calavo Prepared. “Andy’s tenure in produce and prepared foods at companies both large and small will prove an asset to the Prepared team and we’re excited to welcome him on board.”

For more information about Calavo and its product offerings, please visit calavo.com.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.