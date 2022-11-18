Pure Flavor’s ‘Eat Well Together to Be Well Together’ Campaign Focused on Families

Leamington, ON – Fresh ingredients can be part of the mix as we reunite and come together with family & friends this Thanksgiving. We know that magic happens as we circle the table to engage in conversation, enjoy festive new recipes, & make lasting memories. Pure Flavor® greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables offer healthy solutions for this memorable time of year while creating an inspiring table for all your guests.

“Thanksgiving is an important family holiday that our retail partners embrace. They are focused on stocking their shelves with trusted products that customers can rely on. Pure Flavor® greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables provide the assortment, quality, and flavor, regardless of the season”, said Matt Mastronardi, Executive Vice-President.

Pure Flavor® stepped forward with a month-long campaign focused on family and Thanksgiving that kicked off after the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show. During this indulgent time of year, the brand continues to be focused on its ‘Eat Well Together to Be Well Together’ theme, emphasizing a balanced diet & lifestyle option. The consumer focused campaign is supported by a dedicated landing page ( https://www.pureflavor.com/healthy-thanksgiving/) with festive topics to introduce fresh & healthy solutions including:

Festive fall recipes from breakfast to tailgating!

Instagram giveaway!

Blogs – Simple and fresh holiday entertaining & adding a fresh element to holiday leftovers

The best tailgating recipes featuring greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables

Fun family activities for Thanksgiving Day

Time to get social – engaging in the conversation

Your guide to Thanksgiving football

and so much more!

“Food trends are at an all-time high, and consumers are constantly in search of new recipe ideas. Our goal is to drive fresh produce consumption with relevant & engaging digital content with a lifestyle focus on physical & mental health and coming together with loved ones to fuel healthy lives. We feel ‘Eat Well Together to Be Well Together’ is the magic that sums this up,’ remarked Devon Kennedy, Brand Manager.

Pure Flavor®’s Thanksgiving campaign is supported by the brand’s award-winning Live Deliciously® eMagazine with the launch of the Fall Edition; 32 pages focused on topics of seasonal recipes, The Power of H2O, ‘The Unbeatable Snacking Cucumber, bloggers, and an up-close interview about Sangria® Medley Tomatoes with Pure Flavor®’s EVP & Partner, Matt Mastronardi. To learn more about the very popular eMag, flip through here: https://www.pure-flavor.com/live-deliciously/

Pure Flavor’s Thanksgiving campaign, continues through November 30th.

To try festive fall recipes, get engaged, and learn more about the campaign, visit: https://www.pure-flavor.com/healthy-thanksgiving

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.