Bridges Produce Offers a Full Line of Fresh Organic and Conventional Cranberries with New Massachusetts Loading Location

Bridges Produce has built their business on long term partnerships and their relationship with Fruit d’Or is no exception. The Bridges team has worked with Fruit d’Or, for over 24 years and has acted as their exclusive organic fresh cranberry sales representative in the United States for the last 7 years. During this time, they have seen the program grow and diversify across many markets and distribution channels. This Fall, Bridges will be adding Massachusetts based Decas Farms conventional fresh cranberries to their available offerings.

In March 2021, family-owned Fruit d’Or based in Quebec, Canada acquired Decas Cranberry Products Inc. The Patience Fruit & Co organic brand is well-developed in Canada and is a strong organic player in the US cranberry market. Decas Farms has an 80 year history of producing high quality fresh cranberries and cranberry products.

There continues to be opportunities for significant growth across the fresh cranberry category which grew over 4.1% in 2020. Bridges will be able to offer both 8oz. and 12 oz. Patience Fruit & Co. brand organic cranberries and 12 oz. Decas Farms brand conventional cranberries from October through December shipping from three locations – Carver MA, Los Angeles, CA, and Vineland, NJ.

With Decas Farms now under the Patience Fruit & Co’s umbrella, they plan to pack and ship the majority of the organic and conventional fresh fruit at the Decas’ Massachusetts facility. “Bridges is excited to add a Massachusetts based packing house and the additional SKU’s in the Decas Farms label. The combination of Patience and Decas has greatly increased our capacity and efficiency of logistics. We can now cover the full cranberry category with both organic and conventional options with three loading locations in the US,” said Ben Johnson, Bridges Produce’s President. With these increased efficiencies, and hundreds of years of combined experience Bridges expects to provide even higher levels of customer service paired with the superior quality fruit that all three companies are known for.

Headquartered in Villeroy, Québec, Patience Fruit & Co ranks first worldwide for growing organic cranberries. Guided by strong environmental and social values, Patience aims to spread the goodness of its fruits, one berry at a time. In addition to their Patience Fruit & Co branded consumer products which feature fresh cranberries and a line of delicious organic dried berries snacks and juices, they also offer a wide range of products intended for food processing, and product lines dedicated to the nutraceutical market.

Located in Carver, MA, the heart of Massachusetts’ Cranberry Country, Decas Cranberry Products, Inc. sources its exceptional cranberries from its own 450 acres of bogs and over 150 distinctive independent cranberry farmers in the U.S. and Canada. Decas Cranberry Products offers fresh cranberries, and a line of various sweetened dried products under the Decas Farms® brand as well as ingredient products to food manufacturers.