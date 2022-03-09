Cranberry Marketing Committee Appoints New Executive Director

The Cranberry Marketing Committee (CMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel “Danny” E. Raulerson as its Executive Director effective March 23, 2022. His hiring is the culmination of an extensive search process by the board of directors to replace Michelle Hogan who retired at the end of February.

Raulerson offers more than 20 years of experience in agriculture and has held positions including the director of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, director of field services for the Florida Farm Bureau Federation and chief of the Bureau of State Farmers’ Markets for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

He is a 1996 graduate of the University of Florida and holds bachelor’s degrees in agricultural operations management and animal science. He also has an extensive list of professional affiliations, which represents his dedication and devotion to agriculture.

“Being appointed as CMC’s new executive director allows me to be part of a historical agricultural industry,” Raulerson said. “I look forward to learning more about America’s Original Superfruit®, cranberry farming and am excited to get to know and work with many of our 1,100 cranberry growers across the United States.”

A sixth-generation Florida native, Raulerson will be relocating to Massachusetts and will be the primary contact for the organization. He will be responsible for working with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), CMC’s board of directors and other cranberry industry leaders. He will also provide management and oversight for all of CMC’s international, domestic and trade policy programs.

The Cranberry Marketing Order was established as a Federal Marketing Order in 1962 and is a quasi-governmental agency under the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Its mission is to ensure a stable, orderly supply of good quality products in domestic and international markets. Working with the USDA, the Cranberry Marketing Committee develops global marketing and promotional activities, and may issue volume control regulations when needed and as authorized. Authority for its actions are provided under Chapter IX, Title 7, Code of Federal Regulations, referred to as the Federal Cranberry Marketing Order, which is part of the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, as amended. This Act specifies cranberries as a commodity that may be covered, regulations that may be issued, guidelines for administering the programs, and privileges and limitations granted by Congress. For more information about CMC, visit www.uscranberries.com.