Brighter Bites Partners with FreshPoint Dallas to Continue Produce Distributions during COVID-19 Pandemic

Dallas, TX – Brighter Bites in Dallas is continuing to ensure its families receive the fresh produce and nutrition education they were on schedule to receive this semester, even as Dallas experiences the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday at the Lakewest YMCA, Brighter Bites distributed 10 different varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables to approximately 500 families who attend Stevens Park Elementary, in addition to families whose children are enrolled in the childcare programs at the Lakewest YMCA and Moorland YMCA. Each family took home a 20-pound box of produce donated by local produce distributor FreshPoint Dallas containing baby carrots, English cucumbers, Asian pears, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes, limes, red grapes, and honeydew.

“The onset of the COVID-19 crisis and widespread school closures have impacted Brighter Bites’ ability to serve families who already struggle to make ends meet and rely on this produce for daily nourishment,” said Brighter Bites CEO Rich Dachman. “We are working with local partners like FreshPoint Dallas and YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables to as many of our families that we can reach. We continue to aggressively pursue alternative distribution channels to ensure our families continue to receive fresh produce in the coming weeks and months.”

On Tuesday, March 31 at the Semones Family YMCA, Brighter Bites will be providing similar boxes of produce from FreshPoint Dallas to 350 families whose children attend Joe May Elementary and the childcare programs at the Semones Family YMCA.

“The COVID-19 virus has greatly impacted our communities and increased the food insecurity of our most vulnerable populations,” said David Hartman, president of FreshPoint Dallas. “As an industry leader, FreshPoint is uniquely positioned to help address this issue and provide much-needed supplies.”

“At the Y, health and wellness is our mission and we believe healthy eating and regular exercise are critical to helping maintain a healthy lifestyle during this stressful time,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “We want to thank FreshPoint Dallas and Brighter Bites for helping provide Y families and families throughout our community with fresh produce, so they can continue to make healthy meals at home for their families in the coming weeks.”

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided more than 27 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 275,000 individuals (including teachers) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, New York City, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, and Southwest Florida. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit BrighterBites.org.

About FreshPoint:

FreshPoint is North America’s leading produce distributor and holds its companies accountable for delivering a high level of customer service. With unmatched fresh produce, knowledge and experience, FreshPoint provides today’s chefs with the ingredients to create tomorrow’s culinary success. For more information, visit www.FreshPoint.com.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas:

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas serves thousands of men, women and children each year, regardless of age, income or background. Anchored in 21 North Texas communities, the Dallas Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. The Y ensures all people have equitable access to the essentials needed to become thriving members of the community. Daily, the Y bridges and fills individual and community needs as a catalyst for impactful change. The YMCA makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and thrive, with three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. To learn more or get involved in improving our local communities, have opportunities to make an impact and support your neighbors, please visit us at www.ymcadallas.org.