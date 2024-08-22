BrightFresh Microgreens Partners with the Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Campaign

San Diego, CA – BrightFresh® Microgreens, America’s top-selling microgreen brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs as part of the upcoming Back to School campaign. From Monday, September 9th through Sunday, September 15th, BrightFresh® will donate $1 to the Boys & Girls Clubs for every clam of microgreens sold in San Diego.

This initiative reflects BrightFresh®’s commitment to community support and promoting healthy eating habits among young people. With microgreens that boast 10 to 40 times more nutrient density than their full-grown counterparts, BrightFresh® makes it easier than ever to provide essential nutrition to children across San Diego and beyond.

“We are excited to work with the Boys & Girls Clubs on this donation drive and to have their support in spreading the word about our delicious and nutritious microgreens,” said Aaron Horwitz, Sr. Marketing Manager for BrightFresh® Microgreens. “This partnership not only helps to ensure that children in our community receive the best possible nutrition as they head back to school but also supports the essential work of the Boys & Girls Clubs in enriching the lives of young people.”

BrightFresh® encourages parents and community members to participate in this campaign by purchasing microgreens at local stores across San Diego. Shoppers can easily find stores carrying BrightFresh® Microgreens by using the store locator on the BrightFresh® website at BrightFresh Store Locator. Additionally, customers using apps like Instacart and Ibotta can discover exclusive deals and discounts on BrightFresh® products.

BrightFresh® Microgreens is a proud supporter of the San Diego community and is delighted to kick off the school year with this impactful promotion. Together with the Boys & Girls Clubs, BrightFresh® is committed to making a difference in the lives of children and families across the county.

About BrightFresh® Microgreens: BrightFresh® Microgreens is America’s leading brand of microgreens, offering a wide range of nutrient-rich, flavorful products that enhance any meal. Committed to safe food handling practices, innovation and community involvement, BrightFresh® is dedicated to providing the highest quality produce to consumers nationwide. About the Boys & Girls Clubs: The Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe, supportive environment for young people to learn, grow, and thrive. With a focus on academic success, good character, and healthy lifestyles, the organization empowers children to reach their full potential.