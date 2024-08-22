Phoenix Media Builds Staff for Future Growth

Boca Raton, FL — Phoenix Media Network, Inc., whose expansive portfolio includes The New York Produce Show and Conference, Produce Business, Deli Business and Cheese Connoisseur magazines, as well as PerishableNews.com and ProduceBusinessUK.com, has hired Chris Burt to be its new Director of Editorial and Content Strategy. In addition, James Elmer has been promoted to Vice President of Digital Media Strategies, and Michele Sotallaro Hurtado has returned as Managing Editor of PerishableNews.com.

Burt, the former Managing Editor for Produce Business and current Editor of the company’s Produce Business UK website, will oversee new content development for Phoenix Media’s print/digital publications and its conferences. He will also assist with brand promotion and marketing.

“We are excited to place Chris, James and Michele in the ‘driver’s seats’ of enhancing our media outlets and events to command the thought-leadership role Phoenix Media has enjoyed since 1985,” says Ken Whitacre, Chief Executive and co-founder of Phoenix Media Network. “As we approach our 40th anniversary in 2025, we are excited to introduce new content to our print and digital audiences. For the New York Produce Show and Conference, which celebrates its 15th Anniversary in 2025, Chris and James will be working together to heighten the overall experience of produce buyers and sellers from around the world.”

This year’s New York Produce Show will take place Dec. 10-12 at the Sheraton New York Times Square and the Jacob Javits Center. The conference is expected to bring in thousands of industry professionals, plus consumer media journalists and top agriculture and culinary students. Whitacre says registration for the event will be announced soon.

Elmer, who first joined Phoenix Media in 2007, has served as Co-director of Operations for the New York show and has also managed its fresh food industry executive development ‘Share Groups’ division. In his new role, he will lead a companywide refresh of Phoenix’s entire portfolio of digital editorial products.

Elmer has been critical to the development and maintenance of the websites for several of Phoenix’s brands while creating new opportunities for expanding revenue generation. He was also part of the team that helped launch PerishableNews.com in 2009. Under his editorial leadership, the site grew to become one of the fresh food industry’s most heavily trafficked sources of daily news for operators along all sections of the perishable products supply chain.

“James’ keen understanding of digital communications and marketing technologies, coupled with his proven track record of identifying digital opportunities, will be invaluable to Phoenix’s future growth,” Whitacre says. “We are thrilled to have him step into the new role.”

Hurtado brings more than 15 years of experience in publishing to her role as Managing Editor of Perishablenews.com. From 2013 to 2016, she was Integrated Content Editor for Produce Business magazine and has also been a contributing writer and editor for several of Phoenix Media’s publications.

Burt, who has represented Produce Business at numerous fresh food conference across North America, previously enjoyed a long career as an editor and writer for some of the nation’s top media news outlets, including The Palm Beach Post, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Austin American-Statesman, Albany Times-Union and The Boston Globe. He has reported on a variety of topics, including sports, education, COVID-19, and health and wellness.

He and Whitacre are currently working on educational programming for this year’s New York Produce Show. Its educational sessions and panels will address the most important produce industry trends affecting the buying side of the industry, from innovative technology to global supply chain issues, food safety, and increasing fresh produce consumption.

“It is truly an honor to return to help develop the New York Produce Show with James and Ken and lead content strategy at Phoenix,” Burt says. “There are few more industries as dynamic as fresh produce, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with thought leaders and those who do amazing work to elevate and bring healthy food to consumers worldwide. Our goal has always been to foster industry improvement through cutting-edge education, opinion and networking, and I plan to carry forward that legacy.”

About Phoenix Media Network. Inc. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Phoenix Media Network has provided industry-leading insight across the fresh food and perishables industry for nearly four decades. Founded by the late Jim Prevor and Ken Whitacre, and borne from a multi-generational business on the Hunts Point Terminal Market in the Bronx, NY, Phoenix Media has grown exponentially since 1985. It boasts The New York Produce Show and Conference as well as supporting print and digital publications, including Produce Business, Produce Business UK, Cheese Connoisseur, Deli Business and PerishableNews.com. Phoenix’s four pillars remain strong: to initiate industry improvement; to elevate and modernize the industry; to help promote and foster discussions on marketing, merchandising, management and procurement; and to boldly tell the truth where others prevaricate.