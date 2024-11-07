Top Nutritionist Marion Nestle to Speak During Consumer Media Luncheon at New York Produce Show and Conference

World-renowned nutritionist and author Marion Nestle will be the featured speaker at this year’s Connect With Fresh Consumer Media and Influencer Luncheon, one of several engaging presentations taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the New York Produce Show and Conference.

Nestle, the Paulette Goddard Professor of Nutrition, Food Studies, and Public Health, Emerita, at New York University, will share her insights on produce prescriptions and the politics of dietary choice during her session at the Jacobs Javits Center, which is also hosting the adjacent NYPS all-day trade show.

“Produce prescriptions are a great way to encourage eating more fruits and vegetables, but they depend on access to the health care system and are limited in reach,” says Nestle, who has a been a frequent guest contributor to NYPS host Produce Business magazine. “This presentation will address the politics of produce in America, from production to consumption, and will suggest policy changes that might make a positive difference in produce intake and population health.”

The invitation-only Consumer Media event will feature several leading voices who are elevating conversations on fresh produce consumption, its accessibility and its health benefits, as well as opportunities to support industry workers worldwide.

Stefanie Katzman, executive vice president at S. Katzman Produce on the Hunts Points Produce Market in the Bronx, will provide a welcome to media and influencers that include journalists and dietitians from cooking magazines, food blogs, radio programs, news services and television as well as retail dieticians.

After Nestle’s session, Katie Calligaro of The Foundation for Fresh Produce (Have a Plant!) will discuss how plant-passionate communicators can improve health outcomes by encouraging readers and shoppers to incorporate more fruits and vegetables.

“Because people receive information from various influential sources regarding health and food choices, and we know that still 9 out of 10 Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables, we are committed to ensuring passionate produce professionals are armed with consistent, credible and truthful information,” says Katie Calligaro, director marketing and communications. “We are thrilled to again support this educational luncheon to help media dietitians and others at the point of awareness deliver consistent, positive and inspirational content directly to consumers as we work together to improve consumption. This group is imperative to meeting consumers where they are.”

Attendees not only will be able to share their thoughts during the networking luncheon but will hear Robert Schueller from Melissa’s talk about some uncommon produce and flavors that can be used to help drive up consumption. Guests will learn also about special and unique applications for product placement from Jill Overdorf, chef and founder of The Produce Ambassador before heading to the trade show floor to see a massive grazing boards demonstration happening in the Central Park area.

The event is sponsored by Thx! Dreams, a socially conscious marketer of high-quality fruit that will share its mission of providing authentic connections between consumers and farmworkers in other countries through labeling and outreach of its fresh produce items.

“We at Thx! are thrilled to sponsor the Consumer Media Luncheon and share how shoppers can ‘do good’ and help the specific farmworker who picked their food simply by buying the produce item,” says Martin Casanova, Co-Founder at Thx! “It’s such a positive message to share with the consumer media outlets – especially during the holiday season.”

Qualified and accepted media attendees receive a complimentary registration to the New York Produce Show exhibitor trade show, allowing them to walk the floor before and after to glean more information from exhibiting produce companies and take part in other educational sessions and tours. For more information about the Consumer Media Luncheon or the New York Produce Show, visit: https://www.nyproduceshow.com/

