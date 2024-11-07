AvoIntel: The Real MVP this Football Season? Avocados!

Football season is here, and it’s shaping up to be a winning year for fans and avocados! As football fans pull out their team jerseys, stock the coolers, and fire up their grills, one thing’s for sure: avocados are scoring big across the nation this season.

The Big Game Sold Big in 2024!

The Big Game continues to be the biggest ‘avo-ccasion’ of the year– in 2024, shoppers purchased 62.3 million units of avocados, generating over $59.4 million in sales.1 Let’s dive into why avocados are the go-to gameday essential, taking center stage on every snack table, from tailgates to living rooms!

Avocado Fans Are Football Fans

Avocados and football go together like guacamole and chips! A solid 45% of avocado shoppers are NFL fans, and 17% cheer on their favorite college teams.2 This means that nearly half of avocado lovers are in football mode and gearing up for all things gameday—and they’re taking avocados along for the kickoff.

