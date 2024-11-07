BrightFresh Microgreens Expands to 43 Southern California Costco Stores with Exclusive Supergreens Micro Medley Launch

BrightFresh Produce November 7, 2024

San Diego – BrightFresh® Microgreens, the U.S. leader in premium retail microgreens, is pleased to announce the launch of its Supergreens Micro Medley™, an exclusive product available only at Costco. This one-of-a-kind blend is sold at 43 Costco locations across Southern California, giving shoppers a fresh, flavorful, and nutritious way to enhance their meals.

The Supergreens Micro Medley™ was created specifically for Costco customers, offering versatility, great taste, and superior nutritional benefits. Packaged in a large 6 oz. container, it is ideal for a variety of uses—from a salad base to a topping for sandwiches and pasta, blended into smoothies, or as a quick, low-prep addition to any dish. With BrightFresh® Microgreens, consumers can enjoy exceptional flavor alongside world-class nutrition.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Supergreens Micro Medley™ to Southern California Costco shoppers, designed with flavor, nutrition, and value in mind,” said Shelby Rodich, Marketing Manager at BrightFresh® Microgreens. “This product launch speaks to our mission to bring fresh, nutrient-packed microgreens to more people, and Costco is the ideal partner for that goal.”

BrightFresh® Microgreens continues to dominate the U.S. microgreens market, holding almost 40% of the market share according to recent SPINS data. This Costco-only offering expands on their already beloved product mix and provides Costco members the opportunity to enjoy the premium quality and benefits of BrightFresh® Microgreens in a larger, family-friendly size.

The Supergreens Micro Medley™ is now available at participating Southern California Costco locations. To find a nearby Costco carrying this exclusive product, visit the store locator on the BrightFresh® Microgreens website at www.brightfresh.com/near-you.

About BrightFresh® Microgreens:

BrightFresh® Microgreens is the nation’s top provider of premium microgreens, offering a wide selection of nutrient-rich and versatile produce. With a dedication to sustainability and health, BrightFresh® Microgreens currently controls over 40% of the U.S. microgreens market. The company is committed to delivering the freshest, highest-quality products to consumers nationwide.

For more information about BrightFresh® Microgreens and its products, visit www.brightfresh.com.

Related Articles

Produce

Duncan Family Farms Partners With Coosemans-Phoenix Llc to Create Duncan Family Farms Specialties

Duncan Family Farms Produce August 19, 2024

The joint venture delivers a streamlined approach for customers and consumers by providing faster delivery of truly local fresh herbs, microgreens, Shishito peppers, and more. Duncan Family Farms’ specialty crop production combined with Coosemans’ local packing and distribution expertise, allows for more nimble requests, fewer food miles, and direct access to the farm. 