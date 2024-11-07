BrightFresh Microgreens Expands to 43 Southern California Costco Stores with Exclusive Supergreens Micro Medley Launch

San Diego – BrightFresh® Microgreens, the U.S. leader in premium retail microgreens, is pleased to announce the launch of its Supergreens Micro Medley™, an exclusive product available only at Costco. This one-of-a-kind blend is sold at 43 Costco locations across Southern California, giving shoppers a fresh, flavorful, and nutritious way to enhance their meals.

The Supergreens Micro Medley™ was created specifically for Costco customers, offering versatility, great taste, and superior nutritional benefits. Packaged in a large 6 oz. container, it is ideal for a variety of uses—from a salad base to a topping for sandwiches and pasta, blended into smoothies, or as a quick, low-prep addition to any dish. With BrightFresh® Microgreens, consumers can enjoy exceptional flavor alongside world-class nutrition.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Supergreens Micro Medley™ to Southern California Costco shoppers, designed with flavor, nutrition, and value in mind,” said Shelby Rodich, Marketing Manager at BrightFresh® Microgreens. “This product launch speaks to our mission to bring fresh, nutrient-packed microgreens to more people, and Costco is the ideal partner for that goal.”

BrightFresh® Microgreens continues to dominate the U.S. microgreens market, holding almost 40% of the market share according to recent SPINS data. This Costco-only offering expands on their already beloved product mix and provides Costco members the opportunity to enjoy the premium quality and benefits of BrightFresh® Microgreens in a larger, family-friendly size.

The Supergreens Micro Medley™ is now available at participating Southern California Costco locations. To find a nearby Costco carrying this exclusive product, visit the store locator on the BrightFresh® Microgreens website at www.brightfresh.com/near-you.

About BrightFresh® Microgreens:

BrightFresh® Microgreens is the nation’s top provider of premium microgreens, offering a wide selection of nutrient-rich and versatile produce. With a dedication to sustainability and health, BrightFresh® Microgreens currently controls over 40% of the U.S. microgreens market. The company is committed to delivering the freshest, highest-quality products to consumers nationwide.

For more information about BrightFresh® Microgreens and its products, visit www.brightfresh.com.