DiMuto Marketplace Expands with Launch of New Private Labels MareLuna and DiLuna Fresh, Scaling Global Volume of Traceable Produce

Singapore – DiMuto, a global AgriFood trade solutions company, today announced the launch of its own private labels, DiLuna Fresh and MareLuna, as part of its strategic move to scale its Marketplace capabilities and network. DiLuna Fresh provides a wide range of traceable fruits, vegetables, and derivative products, while MareLuna offers traceable fresh and frozen seafood. This initiative will enhance the engagement and participation within the DiMuto Marketplace network, significantly expanding DiMuto’s global presence in the agrifood sector. It emphasizes the company’s dedication to delivering premium-quality, sustainable, and fully traceable food products to consumers worldwide.

DiMuto redefines global AgriTrade with its innovative solutions designed to enhance the transparency, traceability, and sustainability of global food supply chains. Through its unique tripillar solutions, DiMuto plays a pivotal role in transforming the way global trade is conducted. The Trade Management Platform digitizes every carton of AgriFood products for quality assurance and data visibility, its traceable Marketplace connects verified buyers and suppliers to enhance transparency and trust, and its Financial Services provide post-shipment trade financing to address critical financial needs and drive business growth of AgriFood companies. Through these solutions, DiMuto plays a pivotal role in transforming the way global trade is conducted.By leveraging AI, IoT and blockchain technologies, DiMuto empowers agribusinesses to better manage their trade processes, ensuring product quality and safety while reducing disputes and inefficiencies.

DiMuto Marketplace has already successfully facilitated and digitized the cross-border trade of fresh produce and seafood items between Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. The platform has efficiently digitized and tracked a variety of products, including yellow pitahaya and granadilla from Ecuador, Colombian mangoes, blueberries from Argentina and Ecuador. These fresh perishables have consistently reached key ASEAN markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Additionally, the DiMuto Marketplace has moved and digitized Vietnamese seafood to Mexico, growing traction seafood category. Moreover, DiMuto Marketplace has expanded its reach by successfully moving and digitizing Vietnamese seafood to Mexico, thereby gaining significant traction in the seafood category. This proven track record, which predates the launch of DiMuto’s private labels, not only highlights DiMuto’s role as a reliable facilitator of international trade but also reinforces a strong presence in Latin America and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to enhancing global agrifood trade.

The launch of its private labels marks a significant expansion of DiMuto’s Marketplace, serving to broaden DiMuto’s role within its AI-powered ecosystem and deepen ties within the global AgriFood trading community. These private labels allow DiMuto to exemplify how its technology can enhance the quality, safety, and traceability of products from farm to fork, while also promoting sustainable sourcing practices. This strategic move highlights how DiMuto’s marketplace technology and traceability platforms are adeptly scaling to address the evolving demands of the industry.

HuiMin Lee, Chief Experience Officer of DiMuto, says, “The launch of DiLuna Fresh and MareLuna represents a significant advancement in the expansion of our Marketplace. With these private labels, we are not only demonstrating the extensive capabilities of our traceability solutions but also enhancing value for consumers and our trading partners alike. Our platform does more than merely facilitate transactions; it fundamentally transforms the nature of global trade by embedding transparency, safety, and sustainability at every juncture.”

DiMuto’s private labels, DiLuna Fresh and MareLuna, exemplify more than just premium food offerings—they embody the pinnacle of DiMuto’s technology-driven solutions that ensure traceability, sustainability, and superior quality in food products delivered directly to consumers. DiLuna Fresh and MareLuna represent DiMuto’s forward-thinking approach to global trade and its dedication to innovation, food safety, and environmental responsibility. Looking ahead, DiMuto Marketplace is set to broaden the scope and influence of its private labels, venturing beyond their current markets to include meat, livestock, and other food verticals.

About DiMuto

DiMuto is an AgriFood Trade Solution that powers the global AgriFood Trade with Visibility and

Financing. With its three pillars of Marketplace, Trade Management, and Trade Financing, DiMuto simplifies every step of global trade. From produce and trade to market, DiMuto provides sales, marketing, operations, financing, and insurance tools so agribusinesses can get the data visibility they need to trade better and greater.

With Visible Trade, DiMuto powers companies and the world forward with confidence as we help create a more efficient, transparent, and measurable ecosystem of sustainable global AgriFood trade.

Since 2019, DiMuto has successfully tracked and traced over millions of pieces in produce and millions in dollars of trade value on our platform, working with a global portfolio of clients in over ten countries and five continents. DiMuto is founded by Chief Executive Officer Mr Gary Loh, who is also the Executive Chairman of First Alverstone Group.

For more information, please visit www.dimuto.io.

For media queries, please contact: Athena Macatangay Email: athena@dimuto.io