Walmart Doubles BrightFresh Microgreens Store Presence, Expanding to 201 Locations Nationwide

San Diego – BrightFresh® Microgreens, the nation’s leader in premium retail microgreens, is excited to announce a significant expansion with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. Walmart has doubled the availability of BrightFresh® Microgreens, increasing the store count from 95 to 201 locations across the United States. The majority of the new stores are located in Utah and Arizona, where BrightFresh® Microgreens will be available in the fresh refrigerated section alongside herbs and mushrooms starting the first week of October.

This expansion is a testament to Walmart’s commitment to offering its customers high-quality, fresh, and nutritious options. Shoppers can now find BrightFresh® Microgreens at more stores than ever before, ensuring easy access to nutrient-rich, flavorful microgreens that enhance any meal.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Walmart, which will allow even more customers to experience the superior taste and health benefits of BrightFresh® Microgreens,” said Aaron Horwitz, Senior Marketing Manager at BrightFresh® Microgreens. “This milestone reflects our dedication to making fresh, nutrient-dense microgreens available to more households, particularly in growing markets like Utah and Arizona.”

BrightFresh® Microgreens are a versatile addition to any meal, whether used as a salad base, sandwich topper, or ingredient in smoothies. Known for their exceptional flavor and nutritional density, BrightFresh® continues to lead the retail microgreens market in the U.S., offering shoppers a convenient and healthy choice in their local grocery stores.

To find a retailer near you that carries BrightFresh® Microgreens, visit the store locator on the BrightFresh® Microgreens website. You can also shop for BrightFresh® products nationwide through Instacart and Ibotta for added convenience.

About BrightFresh® Microgreens

BrightFresh® Microgreens is the nation’s leading provider of premium microgreens, offering a diverse selection of nutrient-rich, versatile produce. With a strong commitment to sustainability and health, BrightFresh® Microgreens controls over 40% of the U.S. microgreens market. BrightFresh® Microgreens are grown with care and dedication to quality, ensuring the freshest and most flavorful products reach customers nationwide. For more information about BrightFresh® Microgreens and its products, visit www.brightfresh.com.