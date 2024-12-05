Produce Distributors Association Annual Meeting to Take Place at the Sheraton Times Square During The New York Produce Show

The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is pleased to announce its annual meeting will take place on December 10th at 2:00 PM at the official New York Produce Show (NYPS) Hotel, The Sheraton Times Square in the heart of New York City.

The annual meeting serves as a moment for stakeholders in the produce distribution sector to convene, collaborate, and strategize for the future. Attendees can expect an agenda featuring an update on the reinvigorated association, networking opportunities, and a presentation on challenges facing the produce distribution industry. The meeting is open to current and prospective members.

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, December 10th 2:00 PM EST
  • Location: Sheraton Times Square 811 7th Avenue, @ W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019

                                      Liberty 5 Room, Third Floor 

A zoom link will be provided upon request for those who cannot attend in person.

“We are excited to host the annual meeting at the Sheraton Times Square, in conjunction with The New York Produce Show, bringing together industry leaders from across the country to discuss the latest developments in the produce distribution sector. This event is an excellent opportunity for networking, knowledge-sharing, and fostering collaboration among professionals,” said Matthew D’Arrigo, Chairman of the Produce Distributors Association.

For information about the Produce Distributors Association Annual Meeting, please email PDA President, Alan Siger at asiger@producedistributorsassociation.org

About the Produce Distributors Association: The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) is a national association dedicated to advancing the interests of professionals in the produce distribution industry. With a commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation, the PDA provides a platform for networking, education, and advocacy to support the growth and success of its members.

For media inquiries, please contact: 

Alan Siger, President asiger@producedistributorsassociation.org

412-913-1780

