Taylor Farms Brand Sweet Kale Chopped Kit Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

Affected products were distributed in Atlantic Canada, Ontario and Quebec

Taylor Fresh Canada Foods brand has recalled a sweet kale salad product due to Salmonella risk, Canadian officials say.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Monday that Taylor Farmers Sweet Kale Chopped Kit sold in 340 gram bags are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall notice includes a certain UPC code and best before dates.

