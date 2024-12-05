NatureSweet Welcomes the Holidays with a Festive New Constellation Blend

Vibrant Red and Green Snacking Tomatoes Add Colorful Cheer to Christmas Menus

SAN ANTONIO, TX — This holiday season, NatureSweet is bringing festive cheer to kitchens nationwide with its Constellation® blend of red and green snacking tomatoes. Perfect for adding a pop of color and flavor to festive appetizers, charcuterie boards, salads, and seasonal dishes, this 10oz holiday medley offers a delightful balance of sweet red Cherubs and floral green grape tomatoes, enhanced by subtle hints of aromatic herbs.

“At NatureSweet®, we love to make memories, even with our favorite, sweet snacking tomatoes,” said Mary Pettis, Brand Manager at NatureSweet. “Many consumers have shared how excited they are to try green tomatoes and create beautiful platters to share with guests. Families may also enjoy leaving these little red and green tomatoes out for Santa and his reindeer— a fun way to incorporate healthy options alongside traditional holiday treats. We’re proud to offer healthy snacking choices year-round, and especially during the holiday season when everyone’s enjoying delicious food together.”

Available for a limited time this December, the Constellation® Red and Green Blend is a seasonal favorite and is available in a10oz package at select retailers, including Roundy’s Supermarkets, Hy-Vee, Topco, Peirone Produce, and Big Y. Suggested retail price is $3.49.

Make this holiday season even more special with NatureSweet® Constellation® tomatoes, a flavorful and colorful way to elevate your favorite dishes and celebrate the season.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet®, the leading brand in snacking tomatoes, is your single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables. As the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company in North America and greenhouse grower, NatureSweet owns over 1,400 acres of greenhouse space. With a dedicated team of approximately 9,000 Associates, we carefully grow, harvest, and package a variety of fresh vegetables, both organic and conventional, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers. Available in major retailers across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, our produce is handpicked at peak freshness to ensure superior quality. Committed to making a positive social, environmental, and economic impact, NatureSweet’s purpose is to transform the lives of millions of agricultural workers through a scalable and profitable business model. Our dedication to sustainability and social responsibility is reflected in our B Corp, Fair Trade and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.