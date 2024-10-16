NatureSweet Celebrates Día de Muertos with Fun Holiday-themed Packaging

SAN ANTONIO — NatureSweet, North America’s largest vertically integrated controlled-environment agricultural company and the top snacking tomato brand, is celebrating Día de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, with the release of a special 10oz medley of cherry tomatoes in vibrant fall colors.

The Día de Muertos Seasonal Medley features a mix of red, orange, and yellow snacking tomatoes, packaged into a clear clamshell with a festive top seal that honors the traditional Mexican holiday. While Día de Muertos is distinct from Halloween, it is observed around the same time frame, from October 28 to November 2, and share’s themes of remembrance and celebration of life.

“We’re thrilled to pay homage to a joyful occasion where families remember the lives of their ancestors,” says Lori Castillo, Vice President of Marketing at NatureSweet. “With each colorful bite, we hope this vibrant, seasonal medley brings people together to celebrate the beauty of this meaningful holiday.”

NatureSweet’s Día de Muertos Seasonal Medley is the perfect addition to any holiday charcuterie board, meal, or snack. The medley will be available at select retailers, including Kroger, Save Mart, Stater Bros. Markets, Wakefern and Dierbergs Markets, starting mid-October.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the number one best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by about 9,000 company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.