NatureSweet Debuts Vibrant Trio of Tomatoes on the Vine

D’Vines Medley delivers vine to table flavor, homegrown taste consumers crave

SAN ANTONIO, TX –­ ­NatureSweet, the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agricultural company in North America and the number one snacking tomato brand is thrilled to unveil its latest varietal, D’Vines Medley.

This vibrant collection of red, orange, and yellow greenhouse-grown cherry on-the-vine tomatoes is the latest offering in the D’Vines portfolio, proudly harvested and packaged in the USA. With their exceptional homegrown flavor, the D’Vines Medley tomatoes are the perfect addition to any charcuterie board, meal, or snack, elevating culinary creations with their colorful appeal and fresh taste.

“D’Vines Medley is a burst of flavor and color that delivers a homegrown premium experience that consumers love,” says Mary Pettis, NatureSweet Brand Manager. “It’s no wonder why cherry on-the-vine tomatoes are the fastest growing segment among consumers, their texture and superior flavor are hard to beat.”

D’Vines Medley is vine-ripened and packaged directly on the vine at NatureSweet’s greenhouse facility in Arizona. The product is uniquely showcased in a 12oz clamshell with a transparent lid, prominently displaying the fruit’s trio of colors. The packaging is 100% recyclable.

D’Vines will debut at the International Fresh Produce Association’s The Global Produce & Floral Show on October 17, 2024, in Atlanta.

It will be available at retailers such as Aldi, Wakefern, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, and Meijer, in early December.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the number one best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by about 9,000 company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.