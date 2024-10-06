Good Trash Introduces Sustainable Solutions for Fruit Industry

Circular Solutions Provider Demonstrates Upcycling Potential for Fruit Industry Waste

Shanghai, China – Sustainable circular solutions provider Good Trash launched its new ‘good swag’ collection at Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) 2024 in Hong Kong. An innovative solution to reducing environmental impact in the fruit industry, good swag saves waste packaging from landfill by converting it into branded merchandise such as uniforms, tote bags, raincoats and more.

Partnering with marketing firm Tribal Brands Asia, Good Trash designed a collection of high-visibility vests made from recycled plastic packaging that each saves 700 grams of CO2. The eye-catching vests served as a distinctive team uniform while demonstrating how upcycling can turn waste into valuable resources. This initiative solution addresses key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns – factors increasingly used to measure sustainability and societal impact of a business – and captured significant attention from industry players.

Highlights:

· Good Trash debuted its ‘good swag’ collection, including high-visibility vests made from recycled plastic packaging materials, worn by Tribal Brands Asia (TBA) team members at AFL.

· The vests, inspired by orchard uniforms, show how plastic waste can be upcycled into functional marketing materials and uniforms.

· First orders for items from the “good swag” collection have been placed by fruit brands following the showcase at AFL.

“We’re providing simple and effective solutions to help the food industry reclaim their trash as treasure while reducing emissions,” said Christiana Zhu, Co-Founder of Good Trash. “Our goal is to help customers achieve ESG points while meeting their commercial objectives.”

The food industry is responsible for up to 30% of global emissions, with a significant portion coming from packaging and food waste. Good Trash’s approach offers immediate, implementable solutions to this pressing issue.

ESG practices were a prominent topic at AFL 2024, reflecting the industry’s ongoing concern with sustainability. Good Trash aims to simplify ESG implementation by offering practical solutions, from upcycling plastic waste for marketing swag to innovating new products from food waste that can bring better returns for farmers.

The response at AFL 2024 showed strong interest from the fruit industry in adopting sustainable practices. Good Trash’s solutions aim to align with both environmental and commercial objectives.

Good Trash plans to expand its ‘good swag’ collection and continue innovating sustainable solutions for the food and beverage industry in the coming year.

For more information about Good Trash and their solutions, contact Tribal Brands Asia or visit www.goodtrash.org.

About Good Trash:

Good Trash, an initiative of Tribal Brands Asia (TBA), focuses on circular solutions that reduce environmental impact while increasing value for the food industry. We transform waste into usable resources, helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals without sacrificing profitability. Our approach includes upcycling plastic waste and developing products from food waste, supporting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices while driving positive change and enhancing business value.

About Tribal Brands Asia:

Tribal Brands Asia (TBA) is a Shanghai-based marketing, activations, and sales partner for premium food and beverage brands. Founded by a New Zealander, TBA connects Western and Eastern markets, offering insights into diverse consumer needs. With over 20 years of experience, TBA specialises in forging long-lasting partnerships and driving brand growth through culturally-connected creativity, innovation, and best-in-class activations.