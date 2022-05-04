NatureSweet Tomatoes Announces New Chief Scientific Officer

SAN ANTONIO – NatureSweet® Tomatoes today announced seasoned consumer R&D and product strategy executive Martin C. Ruebelt, Ph.D. to its newly created positions of Chief Scientific Officer.

NatureSweet is known for its commitment to transform the lives of agricultural workers and ability to sustain market leadership thanks to superior tasting products. The newly created position of Chief Scientific Officer demonstrates NatureSweet’s commitment to step up both investments and partnerships in leading science fields. “Dramatically increasing the focus on science, at a time where innovation is speeding up in areas well beyond what has been our historical strength, is not only about a commitment to continue leading in flavor, but also about leading the industry on how to get the superior flavor in a way that furthers our ESG platform”, said NatureSweet President and CEO Rodolfo Spielmann.

The new Chief Scientific Officer role will act as an advisor to both the CEO and the Head of R&D/Quality, on top of leading the development of the Innovation Center NatureSweet committed to create in the United States. “Martin brings not only an incredible depth of technical experience to his role, but also a vision on how science can serve the consumer and leadership abilities seldom seen in the industry,” said Spielmann. “He is extremely well-suited to help guide NatureSweet through all the technological innovation available to us, focusing on pro-actively connecting with Academia, seed breeders, start-ups and Ag-Tech companies as a way to bridge NatureSweet’s purpose of transforming the lives of agricultural workers with transformative innovation.”

An accomplished scientific leader with a PhD in Food&Biochemistry from the Technical University of Munich, Dr. Ruebelt brings 20+ years of Ag industry experience. He has an outstanding technical and leadership track record with companies such as Sensei Ag where he was the Senior Vice President & Consumer Traits & Product Strategy Lead, as well as Bayer Crop Science as their previous head of global consumer R&D for Vegetables and a Bayer Science Fellow where he led a team that provided product and consumer insights, sensory and phenotyping support to improve and launch fruits and vegetables the consumer craves. Prior to that, Dr. Ruebelt had an 18-year career at Monsanto, spanning multiple roles. “I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join NatureSweet,” Ruebelt said. “I believe the potential for growth is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people at NatureSweet, who are committed to make a difference in the world, along with the strong product portfolio and openness for innnovation. I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to innovate as the #1 greenhouse vegetable solution to retailers for many years.”

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantee great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 5,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate