Four Star Fruit Enters Licensee Agreement with Sun World International

Delano, California — Four Star Fruit, a leading grower and marketer of conventional and organic table grapes, is proud to announce a new partnership with Sun World International, a leader in proprietary fruit varieties. The licenses include a North America Import License, a California Marketing License, and a California Producer License. Through this exciting partnership, Four Star Fruit will continue delivering high-quality table grapes to customers throughout the United States, expanding its range of premium varietal offerings.

As a result of this collaboration, Four Star Fruit is now authorized to market Sun World’s renowned proprietary grape varieties, including popular and newly developed varieties such as AUTUMNCRISP®, ADORA SEEDLESS®, MIDNIGHT BEAUTY®, APPLAUSE®, EPIC CRISP®, and RUBY RUSH®. Sourcing from premium growing regions in Peru, Chile, Brazil, and South Africa, Four Star Fruit is now one of the select few year-round marketers of Sun World varieties.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sun World and expand our offerings with their industry-leading varieties,” said Jack Campbell, President of Four Star Fruit. “As we continue to evolve to meet ever-changing consumer demands, this partnership allows us to provide the best grape varieties available to satisfy retail and consumer needs.”

Known for its commitment to excellence, Four Star Fruit specializes in both organic and conventional table grape production. The company operates as a grower, packer, and shipper, with farms located in Coachella and the San Joaquin Valley, ensuring high-quality, fresh grapes year-round. Specific grower partners in these regions will be working closely with Sun World to cultivate the company’s proprietary varieties.

Zach Cason, Licensing Manager for North America at Sun World International, commented, “We are pleased to have Four Star Fruit join our licensee network. As a grower, packer, and shipper, Four Star is well-equipped to partner with us, ensuring the success of our varieties in the marketplace. Together, we will continue to supply and sell some of the best table grapes in the world.”

This partnership emphasizes Four Star Fruit’s dedication to delivering high-quality, flavorful table grapes and its mission to remain at the forefront of innovation in the fresh produce industry.

To learn more about Four Star Fruit, please visit their website at www.fourstarfruit.com or reach out to a sales representative.

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit has been in table grape production as a grower-shipper since 1987. The company is family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Four Star produces remarkable premium conventional and organic grapes, including the trademarked Pristine® variety. Their fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys and internationally in Peru, Chile, and Mexico. Their top-of-the-line facility allows for innovation and flexibility in packaging. Four Star farms thousands of acres of grapes annually while carefully ensuring each bunch’s quality from planting to harvest, packing to shipping.