Molly Pop Launches New Line of Cold and Bold, Grape-Based Cold Pressed Juices

Introducing Berry Burst & Berry Blush: USDA Organic, Zero Additives, and Bursting with Flavor

Atlanta, GA – Molly Pop, known for its hyper-flavorful grapes and citrus, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: a new line of grape-based, cold pressed juices, just in time for the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show. These new juices deliver the taste of Molly Pop’s signature grapes in a delicious, refreshing format that’s packed with goodness.

The two exciting flavors, Berry Burst and Berry Blush, are made from Molly Pop’s premium green and red grapes, respectively, and boast a robust profile of natural sweetness and vibrant flavor. Available in convenient single-serving 12 oz. bottles, these juices are best enjoyed chilled and promise to brighten your day with every sip.

Berry Burst is a bold and sensational juice made from cold pressed green Molly Pop grapes. Berry Blush is a sassy and refreshing juice made from cold pressed red Molly Pop grapes. Both flavors are USDA organic, contain zero additives, and are designed to deliver 40% of your daily dose of vitamin C, with only 12g of natural sugar per serving. Molly Pop Cold Pressed Juices provide a healthy, flavorful option for anyone looking for a daily dose of goodness and a plethora of health benefits.

“Our juices reflect our belief in the power of natural goodness,” said Todd LaForest, President of Molly Pop. “We’re thrilled to offer a product that not only tastes incredible but is also a healthy, all-natural option. Molly Pop is all about sweetening the world one sip at a time, and these juices do just that.”

To support the launch, Molly Pop is rolling out a comprehensive marketing campaign designed to build buzz and spread the word. This includes a mix of digital and in-store promotions, influencer partnerships, and engaging social media content, aimed at driving awareness and encouraging consumers to try these exciting new juices.

“We’re excited to expand our portfolio with cold pressed juices,” said John Cymbal, Chief Marketing Officer of Molly Pop. “Our customers love the bright, crunchy-sweet taste of Molly Pop grapes, and now they can enjoy that same bold flavor in a juice. The combination of natural sweetness and health benefits is a win-win, and we’re confident these juices will be a hit.”

Since its launch in 2022, Molly Pop has been making waves in the U.S. produce industry with its premium fruit and joy- ful branding. The company’s Pink Bag Promise ensures that every piece of fruit is handpicked with love, offering pure joy in every bite. Molly Pop’s commitment to spreading smiles and promoting global health through flavorful, fresh produce extends to its new juice line.

Molly Pop will be showcasing its new juices at the 2024 IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show at Booth #C1136. Attend- ees are invited to stop by for a taste of Berry Burst and Berry Blush and learn more about the company’s exciting innovations.

About Molly Pop

Molly’s Grape & Citrus Company LLC is a vibrant and innovative player in the U.S. produce industry, committed to spreading joy and promoting global health through the freshest, most flavorful fruit. With its cheerful brands, Molly Pop and Molly’s Sun Select, the company is on a mission to sweeten the world. Since its launch in 2022, Molly Pop has become known for its high-quality produce, exceptional service and commitment to excellence.