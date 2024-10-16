Offshoot Brands Welcomes Angie Rowland as Chief Commercial Officer

An accomplished industry leader, Angie brings extensive fresh food experience and strategic vision to drive growth and innovation at Offshoot Brands

Philadelphia, PA — Offshoot Brands, the company behind a family of innovative produce-forward brands, has announced the appointment of Angie Rowland as its Chief Commercial Officer. Angie joins the leadership team with a distinguished career in the fresh food industry, spanning dairy, produce, and functional beverages, most recently serving as Vice President of Commercial Development & Customer Growth at Bolthouse Farms.

Angie’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships and a focus on health and wellness has driven her success and aligns with Offshoot Brands’ mission to provide innovative, better-for-you products.

“I have dedicated my entire career to the fresh food industry, recognizing that business success starts with strong partnerships with farmers and the land beneath us,” said Rowland. “I am thrilled to join the dynamic Offshoot Brands team and eagerly anticipate the achievements and continued growth we will accomplish together.”

Throughout her career, Angie has built a reputation for leading passionately and inspiring others to reach their full potential. Her leadership style fosters a positive and empowering atmosphere, driving collective success and creating momentum within teams. She added, “I credit my success to the remarkable individuals around me and believe ‘you don’t need to see eye to eye to stand shoulder to shoulder.’”

George Shropshire, General Manager of Offshoot Brands, expressed his enthusiasm for Angie’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Angie Rowland as our new Chief Commercial Officer. With her proven track record of commercial success and leadership in the fresh food space, Angie’s strategic vision will be instrumental in propelling our business forward. We are confident in her ability to drive innovation and help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

In her new role, Angie will spearhead the company’s commercial strategy, overseeing key partnerships, and driving growth across Offshoot Brands’ expanding portfolio of health-conscious food and beverage products, including Love Beets, ready-to-enjoy beet products with modern flavors, convenient formats, and clean ingredients; Veggie Confetti, pickled vegetables that pack bold color and big flavor; Genuine Coconut, authentic fresh coconut in its most natural form; LOOP Mission, cold-pressed juices fighting food waste; and Fresh Face Foods, a new brand launching at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show next week in Atlanta, GA.

Angie will be making her first public appearance as Chief Commercial Officer at the upcoming IFPA Global Show, where she will take the stage at the Women’s Breakfast, an event open to all attendees with an all-access pass. For more information, visit www.offshootbrands.com.

About Offshoot Brands

At Offshoot Brands, the central mission is not just to promote healthy eating, but to make it as accessible and enjoyable as possible. To realize this vision, Offshoot is home to a curated family of innovative, plant-forward brands, each contributing uniquely to consumer well-being. Among these are Love Beets, known for transforming the humble beet into an array of versatile, palate-pleasing products; Genuine Coconut, which offers pure, hydrating coconut water straight from its natural vessel and delicious coconut meat snacks; Veggie Confetti, a pickled vegetable brand promoting bold color and big flavor to add vibrance and nutrition to everyday life; LOOP Mission, cold-pressed juices fighting food waste; and Fresh Face Foods, which is reinventing fresh, produce-forward innovations with whole foods and playful flavors.

To learn more about Offshoot and its commitment to elevating health through its diverse portfolio, visit www.offshootbrands.com.