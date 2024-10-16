Fresh Solutions Network’s SPUDS Sustainable Potatoes Inspire Award-Winning Design in Paperboard Packaging Council’s Nationwide Design Contest

Winning Package Created to Reflect SPUDS Less-Than-Perfect Potatoes Commitment to Sustainability – Potato to Package

Newport Beach, CA – Fresh Solutions Network® announced that a sustainable packaging design for SPUDS less-than-perfect potatoes was awarded first place in the nationwide Student Design Challenge. The winning design, created by a team of four Pennsylvania College of Art & Design (PCAD) students, was announced on September 30 at the sold-out 2024 Paperboard Packaging Council’s Fall Meeting & Leadership Conference in Atlanta. Non-GMO, gluten-free, all-natural SPUDS less-than-perfect potatoes were launched in 2023 with the sustainability and value-focused consumer in mind.

“SPUDS imperfect potatoes were created to decrease food waste and thus increase sustainability, and I knew their environmental emphasis would be a good fit for the contest,” PCAD graphic design professor Tom Newmaster and SPUDS designer commented. “The students had to design packaging from paperboard that would be transport-ready, attention-grabbing, and suitable for display.”

While the winning mock-packaging design features a three-pound zero-plastic paperboard pack concept, SPUDS potatoes are available in a sustainable, BioFlex™ material ten-pound bag at retail. BioFlex™ is a sustainable packaging technology that looks and works like most plastic containers but breaks down and won’t remain in a landfill for generations. It is also completely recyclable and should be co-mingled with existing plastic recycling. This bag material was selected to further the product’s sustainability position in the market.

“SPUDS are part of the Fresh Solutions Network® commitment to improving sustainable food management practices and reducing food waste,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Sustainability is increasingly important to younger consumers, and we are proud that our potato product and packaging inspired these students to create the innovative winning design concept. While the paperboard concept is not currently available for retail execution, it is part of our ongoing research to improve the sustainability of our packaging.”

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).