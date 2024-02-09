Side Delights Updates Package Design for Bakeables as Consumer Demand Increases for Healthy, Convenient Vegetable-Focused Meals

Newport Beach, CA – As shopper demand increases for healthy, convenient, cost-effective meals, Side Delights® Bakeables now offers the consumer-favorite microwaveable side dish in an eye-catching new package that coordinates with the updated Side Delights portfolio of potatoes.

The New York Times released 10 Nutrition Tips for a Healthy New Year, with research recommending the Mediterranean diet as the #1 tip for 2024. The health benefits of eating a vegetable-rich diet include a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease and protection against oxidative stress, which can contribute to chronic conditions like neurological disease and cancer.

“For a decade, Side Delights® Bakeables have offered the perfect solution for shoppers seeking healthy, affordable meals for their time-crunched lifestyles,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “The new color block label design and premium label material will make Bakeables even easier for consumers to find on the shelf, and updated cooking instructions will help them understand the product’s convenience and value.”

Available in US No.1 Russet and Sweet Potato varieties, non-GMO, all-natural, shelf-stable Side Delights® Bakeables are individually wrapped for microwave use and ready to eat in eight minutes. With no cleaning or peeling required, Bakeables is a low-cost solution for everything from main courses on “Meatless Monday” to after-school and office snacks.

A leading brand in the growing microwave baker segment, Side Delights® Bakeables offers suggestions on how merchandising the new Bakeables package can help create maximum impact at retail. Bakeables can be grouped with all microwave-ready potatoes on the primary potato table or displayed in high-traffic areas near complementary side dish items such as packaged salads, baby carrots, and dressings.

Bakeables in the new packaging are now available nationally. Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).