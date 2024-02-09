President’s Choice brand and Taylor Farms brand Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Summary

Product – Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kits

Issue – Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do – Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Distribution – National

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes President’s Choice Chopped Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kit 285 g 0 60383 03491 7 All best before dates up to and including 2024 FE 19 Taylor Farms Mexican Style Street Corn Salad Kit (2 pack) 2 x 335 g 0 30223 06191 5 All best before dates up to and including 24 FE 19

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were made using cheese recalled by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. in association with an outbreak investigation in the US.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.