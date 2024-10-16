The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Presents 2024 Cornerstone Award to Gordon Food Service CEO Rich Wolowski

McLean, Va. – The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Solutions Conference, IFDA presented Rich Wolowski, president and CEO of Gordon Food Service, with the 2024 Cornerstone Award. The award is presented to an industry leader who has given generously of their time, has had a positive, lasting impact on IFDA, and has contributed much to the association’s success.

“Rich is an inspirational and innovative leader and, throughout his tenure as IFDA Board chair, ensured that IFDA was well-resourced, was focused on expanding our impact, and made sure all members had a voice,” said Mark Allen, president and CEO of IFDA, during remarks at the 2024 IFDA Solutions Conference. “Rich is a tireless representative of the foodservice distribution industry. During his tenure as our chair, he worked with the IFDA Board of Directors to double the size of our Government Affairs team and increase our ability to serve our members’ needs in Washington more effectively.”

Wolowski has been a key member of the IFDA Board of Directors since January 2015 and was its chair from 2022 to 2023.

“The food service industry is not just a job; it’s a calling, driven by the passion of service, the joy of feeding others, and the positive impact we make on people’s lives every day. What an incredible industry we serve,” said Wolowski.

This past January, IFDA made a $25,000 contribution to fund a scholarship in Wolowski’s name at Paul Quinn College in Dallas, Texas. Paul Quinn’s mission is to create change agents for the global marketplace and is doing wonderful things to develop tomorrow’s leaders.

About the International Foodservice Distributors Association

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is the premier trade organization representing the $382 billion foodservice distribution industry. This industry ensures a safe and efficient supply of food and products to more than one million restaurants and foodservice outlets in the U.S. daily. For more information, visit www.ifdaonline.org.

About Gordon Food Service

Since 1897, we have delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service for our customers. We began as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, and have grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry by upholding the same approach for 125 years—remaining passionately committed to the people we serve. Today, we serve foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States and coast-to-coast in Canada. We also operate more than 175 Gordon Food Service Store® locations in the U.S. By partnering with organizations from across industries—healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants, and event planners—we help our customers create food experiences that people choose, enjoy, and remember. To learn more about Gordon Food Service, visit gfs.com.