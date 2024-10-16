Performance Food Group Introduces ¡Unidos! Associate Resource Group

RICHMOND, Va. — Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) has recently launched its third Associate Resource Group (ARG), called ¡Unidos!, as part of its inclusion, diversity and belonging initiatives. The purpose of ¡Unidos! is to foster inclusion across PFG, while cultivating a thriving community and empowering Hispanic associates to become future leaders.

¡Unidos!, which translates to “united,” is led by co-chairs Sandy Acosta, Category Manager, Performance Foodservice, and Jorge Parra, President, Core-Mark – Los Angeles.

Patrick Hatcher, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of PFG, and the executive sponsor for ¡Unidos!, said, “At PFG, we believe that true strength comes from embracing our differences and celebrating diversity in all its forms. ¡Unidos! represents our commitment to providing an inclusive environment where every voice is heard, and every culture is valued. I am proud to support this ARG as it helps build bridges, empower our people, and drive positive change throughout our organization.”

Introduced to the company in September 2024, ¡Unidos! is focused on helping PFG create awareness and opportunities to increase Hispanic representation, improve success with recruiting and retention strategies, and build a sense of community for Hispanic associates and their allies.

“ARGs are essential for fostering inclusion and empowering associates across PFG,” said Claudia Mills, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. “These groups not only create a sense of belonging, but also bring diverse perspectives that inform and guide the company’s direction, helping PFG maintain an inclusive, high-performing, and successful culture.”

ARGs are company-sponsored, associate-led networks that foster inclusion, build community, enhance career and personal development, and promote cultural awareness.

¡Unidos! is the third PFG ARG with more slated for the future. PFG launched the Women of PFG ARG in 2022 and the Black Inclusion Group in 2023.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Va., PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to more than 300,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through approximately 37,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, please visit www.pfgc.com.