Workshop for Produce Companies Helps Managers Uncover Costly Blind Spots in Supply Chain, Contractual Risk, Recall Risk

The Know Your Blind Spots: Supply Chain, Contractual Risk, Recall Risk in Produce Workshop, held October 1st in Miami, Florida, willpresent three areas of potential blind spots for business or risk managers and staff to recognize, consider and learn about.

“In a business climate fraught with supply chain, economic, financial and natural uncertainty, managers are challenged to make smarter and more informed decisions,” said Christopher Tritt of Insurance Management Consultancy, one of the speakers. “Companies invest a good deal of time and training into product and sales yet there are significant areas of business dealing with supply chain, contractual and insurance risk that go overlooked.”

The Workshop will help attendees uncover and address key areas for future success. Top Supply Chain, Legal and Insurance professionals will present real-world examples and discuss how managers can learn from past risk. The limited-registration workshop includes continental breakfast, networking time with other produce or company managers and speakers, and an open Q&A with the speaker panel.

Topics specifically will include: Supply Chain Disruption Risk and Effects; Contractual Risk; and Transferring Your Risk. The Workshop takes place at the Hilton Miami Airport, 5101 Blue Lagoon Drive, Miami Florida, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 9am to 11:30am. Cost to register is $99/Person (and includes continental breakfast). There is a special $75 Early Registration Discount before 9/15/2024. The event is hosted by Insurance Management Consultancy and sponsored by Amwins

To register:

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/know-your-blind-spots-supply-chain-contractual-risk-recall-risk-in-produce-tickets-996180441517

For more information:

Tel: 239-955-6306

Email: ysoto@imcccm.com