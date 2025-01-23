California Ag Leadership Foundation Announces New President and CEO

MONTEREY – The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) announced that Lesa Eidman has been selected as its new president and CEO, effective Feb. 18. Eidman will succeed Dwight Ferguson, who has served in the position since October 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lesa to the Ag Leadership team as our new president and CEO,” said CALF Board Chair Mike Young. “Lesa brings to the role a deep connection to Ag Leadership, as a graduate of Class 49 and an actively engaged alum, as well as an inspiring vision for the future of Ag Leadership and California agriculture as a whole. Her passion and expertise will build on the strong foundation laid by Dwight and propel CALF to even greater heights.”

Young also expressed his gratitude for Ferguson’s contributions over the past four and a half years. “Dwight has been instrumental in professionalizing our organization, leading our last strategic plan and positioning the foundation for long-term success and sustainability,” said Young. “His leadership has set the stage for an exciting future, and we are deeply grateful for his dedication and service. On a personal note, Dwight has become a close friend and mentor, and I am truly sad to see him go.”

Eidman has extensive experience with agricultural producers and associations over the past 20 years. Since 2015, she has worked for Superior Farms – North America’s top processor and marketer of lamb – first as director of producer resources and sustainability and for the past five years as vice president of sales. From 2003 to 2015, Eidman was the executive director of the California Wool Growers Association and California Pork Producers Association.

Eidman is a third-generation agriculturalist with a family heritage rooted in education and production agriculture. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and management from Fresno State and a master’s degree in agricultural and resource economics from UC Davis.

“I am honored and excited to be the 10th president and CEO of the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation,” said Eidman. “CALF has a strong mission of growing leaders who make a difference, and I am eager to build on that foundation. My vision is to elevate the organization’s trajectory, expanding its reach and impact to address the challenges and opportunities facing California agriculture. Together with our dedicated team and alumni network, we will continue to empower transformative leadership and shape a brighter future for the agricultural industry.”

ABOUT CALF

CALF is dedicated to growing leadership in agriculturalists who have the capacity and potential to advance, benefit and promote California agriculture. Since 1970, more than 1,400 California Agricultural Leadership Program fellows have become lifelong leaders who individually and collectively act as a catalyst for a vibrant agricultural community and make a significant difference in the agricultural industry, their businesses, communities and families.