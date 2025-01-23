Giumarra Launches Co-Branded Thx! Green Kiwifruit Supporting Farmworker Dreams

LOS ANGELES –– The Giumarra Companies is pleased to announce the launch of its California-grown kiwifruit co-branded with Thx!, an award-winning social impact program. Now available in Nature’s Partner®-branded consumer pack clamshells, this collaboration offers shoppers the opportunity to enjoy fresh, vitamin-packed green kiwifruit while directly supporting farmworker dreams.

“Giumarra is committed to helping our grocery retail partners engage their customers with high-quality products that connect shoppers with the people who grow, harvest, and pack their produce,” said Jason Bushong, General Manager, Wenatchee for Giumarra. “We’re excited to introduce this new offering and to continue exploring meaningful initiatives with the Thx! team.”

For the initial launch, each package features a Thx! sticker highlighting Nicolás, a farmworker whose dream of buying a computer to help his grandchildren with their homework is made possible through consumer purchases of the kiwifruit. By scanning the sticker’s QR code, shoppers can learn more about Nicolás’s dream and see the tangible impact of their support.

“We are eager to roll out Thx! programs to even more retailers in 2025 and greatly value this new partnership with Giumarra in helping us achieve our goal of fulfilling more farmworker dreams,” said Martin Casanova, Thx! Chief Dream Maker and co-founder. “I make a habit of speaking with shoppers in store as they pick up a product, and it never stops moving me to see their reactions when they realize the real impact they’re making just by choosing Thx! co-branded products. I’m excited to start doing this with Giumarra’s kiwifruit!”

The kiwifruit is currently available at select club stores and grocery retailers in the Western United States, with plans to expand into new markets and feature additional farmworker dreams in the future.

“Our team is impressed by the personalized farmworker stories and exceptional engagement achieved by Thx! co-branded products, with over 15,000 scans per month,” said Megan Gorgisheli, Vice President, Marketing Administration & Brand for Giumarra. “To support the program’s success, we have developed a comprehensive marketing toolkit for our retail partners featuring customizable signage and digital content to drive shopper interest.”

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of flavor and freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the company has taken pride in a longstanding commitment to quality, service, and industry leadership. Products packed under Giumarra’s trusted family of brands are supported by a suite of top-tier service solutions and enjoyed by consumers daily. Together with our partners, we’re feeding the world in a healthy way. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.

