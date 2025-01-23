Mr. Greens Acquires Parishables Food Service to Expand into Atlanta Market, Strengthening Southeast Presence

MIAMI and ATLANTA — Mr. Greens Produce (“Mr. Greens”), a leading distributor of produce and specialty food items to the restaurant and hospitality industries, backed by Sterling Investment Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Parishables Food Service (“Parishables”). The acquisition facilitates Mr. Greens’ entry into the Atlanta market, a key culinary hub in the Southeast, while expanding and strengthening the service capabilities of both companies.

Parishables, based in Atlanta, Georgia, was founded over 20 years ago and is locally owned and operated by Jason Harwell and Tommy Bullington. The company specializes in distributing fresh produce and dairy, with a strong commitment to quality, service, and reliability for customers throughout Georgia, particularly in the Atlanta metro area.

Nick Politis, Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Greens, remarked, “Jason and the entire Parishables team have done an outstanding job establishing Parishables as a leading produce distributor in Atlanta. Their commitment to prioritizing quality and service directly aligns with the values that have driven the growth of Mr. Greens. We are excited to partner with the Parishables team to broaden the reach and presence of Mr. Greens across Georgia.”

Jason Harwell, CEO and Co-Owner of Parishables, stated, “For myself and our team, we are excited to partner with Mr. Greens because their philosophy and ours are already aligned. Customer first, always! Mr. Greens also believes in taking care of their employees. This is important as we have so many dedicated people. This partnership with Mr. Greens will also give us the opportunity for transformational growth.”

Entering the Atlanta market allows Mr. Greens to tap into a dynamic culinary hub known for its diverse food scene and thriving restaurant industry. The acquisition aims to strengthen existing and cultivate new long-term relationships within the Atlanta market and surrounding areas by delivering Mr. Greens’ differentiated offering, which provides high-quality, diverse products, under a best-in-class service model, including deliveries 365 days a year, 7 days per week, multiple runs per day with flexible order cutoffs.

“Mr. Greens has so much to offer the customer. There is a wide variety of different items that Parishables previously did not offer. These items include, but are not limited to, exotic cheeses, oils, spices, dry goods, and just about any specialty produce item that you can imagine. We have great customers and it’s exciting to offer them more than just produce. We are also looking forward to being able to offer Sunday deliveries to our current customers, and we believe that offering that seventh day may make a world of difference in the acquisition of new business. That should be a game changer,” said Jason Harwell, CEO and Co-Owner of Parishables.

The acquisition of Parishables advances Mr. Greens’ goal of becoming the leading produce distributor in the foodservice industry. Expanding into Atlanta positions Mr. Greens for future growth, with plans to further expand operations regionally into high-growth metropolitan MSAs through strategic M&A with trusted partners.

About Mr. Greens

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Mr. Greens is a leading distributor of produce, dairy, dry goods, and specialty food items to the restaurant and hospitality industries in the Florida and Texas markets. Mr. Greens maintains a strong reputation for product quality and customer service, and supplies many of the marquee restaurant groups in its active markets. For more information, visit www.mrgreensproduce.com .

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 230 transactions, representing over $31 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.