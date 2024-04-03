California Avocado Commission Debuts New Advertising

IRVINE, Calif. – This spring the California Avocado Commission is debuting its “What’s Inside a California Avocado” marketing program. The advertising and social media campaign spotlights the California difference by going straight to the groves, showcasing growers’ deep roots and focusing on communication of locally grown and sustainably farmed. The ads were filmed in beautiful California avocado groves in San Diego and Ventura counties and feature two multi-generational families of California avocado growers, the Serratos and the Lambs.

“This campaign is about confidently leaning into what makes California avocados different and special compared to other origins,” said CAC Vice President of Marketing Terry Splane. “The Commission seeks to elevate California avocado demand by reminding shoppers they are locally grown and sustainably farmed and create some FOMO by emphasizing they are only available for a limited time.”

Streaming and airing late March through summer, media for the California avocado ad campaign strategically targets avocado shopper audiences, driving consumers to retail stores that carry them. Media placements include video, audio and custom digital partnerships. The commercial ad appears in a variety of long- and short-form ads with 60-, 30-, 15- and 6-second spots on YouTube, VideoAmp streaming services and social media. To directly connect shoppers with retail partners, ads also are appearing on Volta electric vehicle charging stations located in select retailer parking lots. New this year, dynamic map ads are running through the review platform Yelp to target shoppers within select ZIP codes based on relevant interests and searches. These ads on Yelp direct potential shoppers to the nearest retailers stocking California avocados.

CAC consumer public relations season opener activities kicked off in March with media and influencer tours of California avocado groves. A premium Southern California retailer collaborated with the Commission on an influencer event in one of their San Diego County stores as part of a chain-wide celebration of their early season transition to California avocados. The promotion included demos, signage aligned with CAC’s new ad campaign and California avocado display bins. The Commission also is leaning into hyper-local media outreach in key markets for the fruit in California and beyond.

“As of the end of March, only about 7% of this year’s California avocado crop has been harvested, but in April it is expected to increase significantly,” said Splane. “The sunny weather we’ve had lately in the California avocado growing regions is very welcome after so much rain and should help the fruit size up.”

Peak availability of California avocados is expected to occur from April into July, with smaller volumes in summer.