California LGMA Starts 2022 Leafy Greens Season with New Leadership

California LGMA Produce April 8, 2022

Salinas, CA:  On March 24, 2022 the California LGMA Advisory met for its last meeting of the fiscal year where the group elected a new slate of officers to help guide the organization in the 2022 growing season.  The new leadership group includes:

•             Chair, Jan Berk of San Miguel Produce Inc.

•             Vice Chair, Robert Verloop of Coastline Family Farms Inc.

•             Treasurer, Matt Amaral of D’Arrigo Bros. Co. of CA

Notable changes to the board include the departure of founding board member John D’Arrigo and the conclusion of Dan Sutton’s service as Chairman of the Board.  John D’Arrigo has been an LGMA Advisory Board Member for nearly 15 years.  Dan Sutton has served as Chairman of the CA LGMA Advisory Board for the last three years.  Sutton continues to serve on the Advisory Board and on the Executive Committee.  Both the organization and the industry thank both Dan and John for their dedication and commitment to food safety.  The complete California LGMA Advisory Board list can be found online here:  https://lgma.ca.gov/about-us/advisory-board

About California LGMA:  The California LGMA is a food safety program that brings farmers together to make lettuce and leafy greens safer.  LGMA members produce over 70% of the Nation’s lettuce and leafy greens – adding up to over 30 billion servings a year.    In an effort to provide consumers with safe leafy greens, the California LGMA verifies food safety practices, enforces through government audits and requires a commitment to continuous improvement.  Learn more at www.lgma.ca.gov

Produce

The Words That Can’t Be Spoken: Who is Buying Product Not in Compliance With Leafy Greens Metrics? Where are the Industry Leaders Stepping Up to Solve This Problem? Tightening Water Metrics is Great — But Not Enough. Eliminating the 1% From Commercial Trade is a Financial and Moral Obligation

Jim Prevor's Perishable Pundit Produce April 12, 2019

The California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement announced they would be tightening metrics related to surface water used for overhead irrigation in response to the food safety issues of 2018. Taylor Farms announced it would only source product from growers who perform on-site treatment of water used in overhead irrigation. These are both very positive steps for the industry and real signs of leadership. But in reading the LGMA release, we couldn’t help but be drawn to the missing 1%. It is obvious that even the 1% of non-compliance is a risk too large for the industry to take.

Produce

Green Life Farms Supplies Herbs, Leafy Greens to Farmer Joe’s Market

Green Life Farms Produce February 10, 2022

Green Life Farms has added Farmer Joe’s, a brand-new 55,000 square foot market in Cape Coral, FL to its long list of retail partners. Farmer Joe’s is the first Florida location to carry all 11 of Green Life Farms’ herb varieties, along with its baby leafy greens and Butterhead Lettuce. Green Life Farms’ products are prominently featured in Farmer Joe’s 13,000 square foot produce section.