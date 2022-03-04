California Walnuts Launches Global “Power of 3” Campaign to Address Importance of Omega-3 Consumption

FOLSOM, Calif. – According to a study published in the Nutrition Journal, more than 90% of Americans aren’t getting enough omega-3s in their diet.1 The California Walnut Commission announced the third annual “Power of 3” global marketing campaign to increase awareness about the benefits of omega-3s and to highlight how walnuts are an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA (alpha-linolenic acid). Walnuts are easily accessible, versatile in their use in meals and snacks, and a delicious way for consumers to meet the recommended daily intake of plant-based omega-3 ALA (1.6 g/day for men and 1.1 g/day for women).2

Walnuts are the only tree nut to contain a significant amount of plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5g/oz), which research indicates may play a role in heart health, brain health and healthy aging.3-5 There are three forms of omega-3s, including EPA and DHA commonly found in marine sources such as fish and algae, and ALA, an essential plant-based fatty acid that can be found in food sources including walnuts, flax and chia seeds. Research continues to uncover the unique benefits of ALA, separate and apart from the more widely known benefits of marine sources.

The campaign makes it easy for consumers around the globe to include a handful of walnuts in their daily meals and snacks. During March, the global campaign will run simultaneously in multiple continents and will feature retail promotions, advertising, plant-forward recipes, videos and more – so consumers can easily create multi-cultural dining experiences right at home.

“We have seen incredible success with the Power of 3 campaign over the past two years and are thrilled to bring it back for 2022,” shares Pam Graviet, Sr. Marketing Director, International for the California Walnut Commission. “With more people adopting a plant-forward way of eating, it has been a great way to share how walnuts can help individuals achieve their personal goals. It’s always exciting to see how consumers share their personal experiences with California walnuts.”

Consumers can show how they are doing more for their health, a handful of walnuts at a time, by sharing on social using the hashtag: #SharethePowerof3. For more information about plant-based omega-3 ALA and California walnuts along with delicious recipe inspiration, please visit walnuts.org/power-of-3-us.

