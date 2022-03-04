Pear Bureau Northwest Promotes Aisle of Red Pears Retail Display Contest

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – For the second year, Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) is pleased to sponsor a turn-key “Aisle of Red Pears” display challenge, open to retailers of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada.

The challenge is simple to enter, with all entrants receiving a $25 Visa gift card. To enter, retailers just upload a photo of an eye-catching, minimum 6-square-foot display of red Anjou pears. In addition to all participants receiving a $25 gift card, a$500 gift card for every 50 qualifiedentries will be randomly selected, with up to ten prizes to be awarded.

“With March being National Nutrition Month, these displays will catch the attention of health-conscious shoppers, many of whom purchase pears as an impulse item,” said Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO of PBNW. “Eye-catching displays are a key strategy to boost pear sales.”

For complete rules, promotional flyer and entry form, visit http://trade.usapears.org/display-challenge/. Aisle of Red Pears point of sale (POS) materials are available by request, and stores are welcome to generate their own display materials as well.

The Aisle of Red Pears display challenge runs through March, with entries due by April 15, and is geared to show off one of the beautiful varieties grown in the Northwest. “We have made it simple to enter, and everyone is an immediate winner with a great chance to be a big winner through the random draws.”

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org