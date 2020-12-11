USA Pears Collaborates with Cabot Cheese and California Walnuts on 360° Promotion

PORTLAND, Ore. – USA Pears is excited to announce a new partnership with Cabot Cheese and California Walnuts. Coinciding with National Pear Month throughout December, the 360° promotion includes in-store activations with high-graphic display bins cross-merchandising pears, cheese, walnuts and honey, and a high-value coupon offering savings on the purchase of all items. There are currently over 1,100 bins placed at stores around the U.S. and participating retailers include Jewel-Osco, Hy-Vee, Giant Foods, Albertsons/Safeway (Portland division) and more. Retailers are also sharing relevant content on their social media channels.

Each year in December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaims National Pear Month, a chance to celebrate the bounty of the Northwest. This month marks the time when all ten varieties of pears grown in the USA are at their peak freshness and availability, making pears an irresistible choice for holiday treats, as well as general munching.

“Teaming up with Cabot Cheese and California Walnuts is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the sweet and savory flavor combination. We also know that many consumers are still stuck at home and looking for easy recipes, whether entertaining for the holidays or making a quick weeknight dinner,” said Marketing Communications Director Kathy Stephenson. “With this campaign, we are aiming to inspire consumers and encourage them to try their own cheeseboard pairings.”

For Cabot Cheese, collaborating with produce items like pears offers a chance to connect with more customers while also educating them. “Put the juicy sweetness of fresh fruit and the creamy sharpness of our farmers’ naturally-aged cheeses together and you have a bite made in flavor heaven. Extra Sharp Cheddar’s citrusy tang is the ideal companion for the sweet tender juiciness of pears, but we suggest you try a variety of flavors, as they all complement the loveliness of pears,” said Cabot’s Brand Communications Manager Rachael Keyes.

Pears and walnuts make for a delicious, nutritious pairing and can be combined in many innovative ways in addition to enhancing cheeseboards. “We are delighted to join USA Pears in celebrating National Pear Month with this inspiring holiday promotion. The flavor and texture of pears and walnuts work perfectly together beyond holiday favorites, such as snacks, salads, and main dishes,” said the California Walnut Board’s Marketing Director, Jennifer Olmstead.

With the 2020-21 Northwest pear season in full swing, USA Pears has been working on developing innovative promotional activities to keep pears top of mind and drive purchases. The organization is carrying out promotional tactics at the store level and digitally, with an increasing focus on reaching consumers through online shopping. This includes directing consumers to our 400+ shoppable recipes with organic and paid social media, focusing content on recipes that are easy to make at home, promoting pears for online shoppers, and educating consumers who are looking for longer lasting produce items.

Be sure to follow USA Pears on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest throughout the season to see and learn more about pears.

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at [email protected] or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org

About California Walnut Board

The California Walnut Board (CWB) was established in 1948 to represent the walnut growers and handlers of California. The CWB is funded by mandatory assessments of the handlers. The CWB is governed by a Federal Walnut Marketing Order. The CWB promotes usage of walnuts in the United States through publicity and educational programs. The CWB also provides funding for walnut production, food safety and post-harvest research.

About Cabot Creamery Co-operative

For over a century, Cabot Creamery Co-operative has made the world’s finest dairy products using only the freshest ingredients. Their award-winning cheeses, yogurts, sour cream, cottage cheese, and butter stand apart because of Cabot farmers’ tireless dedication to quality. From being named the “World’s Best Cheddar,” to becoming the world’s first dairy co-operative to achieve B-Corp status, Cabot is owned by dedicated farm families throughout New England and upstate New York. For more information, visit: http://www.cabotcheese.coop