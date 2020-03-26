Capital City Fruit Increases Donations to Iowa Food Banks

NORWALK, IA—Capital City Fruit continues to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to needy Iowans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to increased food insecurity among central Iowa families from school closings and other foodservice establishment closings, the Central Iowa-based grower, distributor, and value-added packager, Capital City Fruit, has increased its donations to local food banks in the Des Moines area.

Capital City Fruit regularly donates produce to food banks in the Des Moines area, but during this challenging time, they are increasing their donations. The majority of their donations go to the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC). DMARC is the largest food pantry network in Iowa, consisting of 14 separate partnering food pantry sites, a Mobile Food Pantry, two food warehouses and numerous community supporters.

Over the last 12 months, Capital City Fruit has donated 410,899 pounds to food banks and homeless shelters in the Des Moines area.

“Caring about our people and our community is one of Capital City Fruit’s core values. We believe that in times of crisis, it’s especially important to give back to our community that has given so much to us over the past 70 years that we’ve been in business,” said Christian Comito, president and CEO.

In addition to keeping Iowa’s food banks full of fresh produce, Capital City Fruit will be working hard to keep the shelves full for their retail grocery customers such as Fareway and Hy-Vee.

For more information about Capital City Fruit and its services, please visit www.capitalcityfruit.com.

Capital City Fruit is a grower, distributor, value-added packer and supply chain manager of quality fruits and vegetables serving retail, food service, and fresh-cut processing customers throughout the Midwest. Since 1949, Capital City Fruit has been delivering exceptional fresh produce with exceptional customer service. Capital City Fruit produce originates from several growing regions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and abroad – as well as from our local family farms right here in the Midwest. Capital City Fruit’s extensive offerings also include certified organic produce and convenient fresh-cut produce.