Category Partners, LLC Welcomes New SVP of Business Development to Drive Growth and Expansion

[Idaho Falls, ID] – Category Partners, LLC, a leading provider of data and insights solutions to the perishable industries, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Aimee Smith as SVP Business Development. Aimee brings with her a depth of organizational skills and experience that will allow her to play a pivotal role from day one in driving the next stage of Category Partners’ growth.

In her leadership role, Aimee will be responsible for the company’s sales strategy, building and nurturing client relationships, and identifying new business opportunities. She brings expertise to the position, not just in sales or in data, but in project management and team-building as well. Aimee has a proven track record of success and increasing responsibilities in her prior roles.

“We are delighted to welcome Aimee Smith to our team,” said CEO Tom Barnes, of Category Partners. “Her leadership and energy will be instrumental in executing our strategic growth plans and we know our clients will be excited by this dynamic individual.”

Aimee lives in Ventura County California and is an active volunteer in her community. She enjoys outdoor recreation, including cycling and swimming and plays piano in her leisure time.

Category Partners is a firm specializing in insights, analysis, and research. They offer services in retail analytics, operational analytics, consumer research, and consulting for produce in perishables grocery. Category Partners is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID.