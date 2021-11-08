CFIA: Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds brand Broccoli recalled due to Salmonella

Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds is recalling Mumm’s Sprouting Seeds brand Broccoli from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers should not use, repackage or sell the recalled products.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and through Internet sales.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to your supplier.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

