Pier-C Produce Inc. Recalls 2 lb White Onions – Product of Mexico Because of Possible Health Risk

Pier-C Produce Inc. of Leamington, Ontario Canada is voluntarily recalling Mexican Origin, whole 2 lb White Onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Pier-C 2lb white onions of Mexican origin. This recall does not affect any other items in the Pier-C Produce Inc. product catalogue.

The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with SALMONELLA, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with SALMONELLA often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with SALMONELLA can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled product was delivered to a single retailer in the state of Florida between August 17th, 2021 and August 23rd, 2021.

Additionally, the recalled product was also delivered to a single wholesaler in Florida between August 9th, 2021 and August 24th, 2021.

The recalled product will contain the following four identifiers:

Product is packed in 2 lb mesh bags, labelled Product of Mexico and will bear the UPC code 0 33383 60051 2 bearing the brand Pier-C Produce.

To date, no illnesses have been reported. Pier-C Produce Inc. is conducting this recall voluntarily.

On October 22, 2021, Keeler Family farms of Deming, NM voluntarily recalled imported Onions from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico shipped from July 1, 2021 through August 25, 2021 for potential SALMONELLA contamination. In turn, Pier-C Produce Inc. identified white onions originating from the above recalled lots and proceeded to voluntarily recall the white onions as well.

Consumers should check to see if they have the recalled product in their homes or establishments. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Consumers with questions identifying the affected product may contact Pier-C Produce Inc. at 888-783-8459, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 4 pm Eastern Time.