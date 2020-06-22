FDA Investigating Outbreak of Cyclospora in Bagged Salads

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand “garden salads” containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. This applies only to the store brand salads labeled as “garden salads” and not for other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.

Recommendations

FDA and CDC are recommending that consumers should not eat, and restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve all ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri, all Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad sold in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska, and Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad sold in Illinois.

Investigation Update

June 19, 2020

As of June 19, 2020, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from ALDI grocery stores, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad from Hy-Vee grocery stores, and Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad from Jewel-Osco.

Although the investigation is ongoing, CDC’s analysis of epidemiologic information indicates that these bagged salads from ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores are a likely cause of the illnesses. FDA has initiated a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak.

FDA is in the beginning stages of this investigation and there may be additional retailers and products impacted by this outbreak. As this outbreak investigation continues, the FDA will provide additional updates to this advisory as more information becomes available.