CFIA: President’s Choice brand White Sliced Mushrooms Recalled

Summary

Product White Sliced Mushrooms

Issue Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products.

Distribution Alberta, British Columbia, Possibly other provinces and territories

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Code President’s Choice White Sliced Mushrooms 454 g 0 60383 05934 7 2023 OC 30 CM

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.