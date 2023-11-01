U.S. Avocado Industry Steps Forward on Sustainability Journey 

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – Recognizing nearly all avocado purchasers (96%) are aware, engaged and concerned about environmental and social issues,1 the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is advancing on telling the industry’s sustainability story. Beginning on November 1st, stakeholders are invited to access The Avocado Sustainability Commitment. Healthy Food, Healthy People, Healthy Planet webinar at HassAvocadoBoard.com/webinar *live 11/1* for a timely update on consumer research conducted to date and how key findings are giving shape to the Avocado Sustainability Center, a newly launched resource with a vision to become the premier provider of sustainability research, data and information for the industry.

“Thanks to a decade of building a compelling value proposition based on avocado’s strong nutrition benefits, the industry starts from a position of strength as it embarks on addressing a complex issue like sustainability,” remarked John McGuigan, Director of Industry Affairs, Hass Avocado Board. “We have initiated the process of building our knowledge base, and identifying gaps that will inform further research, drive thought leadership and support continuous improvement of best practices for a stronger future for the global industry.”

The webinar discussion, available conveniently on-demand, reviews the important groundwork guiding the creation and evolving role of the Avocado Sustainability Center including insights on significant upsides and downsides facing the industry related to sustainability issues. McGuigan will cover why it is vital for the industry to stay informed and collaborative, unveiling strategic online resources at HassAvocadoBoard.com/sustainability such as message points, a library of published research and the team leading the Avocado Sustainability Advisory. Members of the industry are invited to learn how the Avocado Sustainability Center will focus on building a central source of information that can empower stakeholders to better understand the challenges as well as opportunities to leave a lasting, positive impact on people and planet for generations to come.

This is the final installment of HAB's 2023 webinar series. The full line-up of episodes from this year is easy to access and available on-demand to support members in making better business decisions and driving category growth more effectively.

