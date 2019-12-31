Chiquita Leads The Way in Giving Back with Feeding America

Fort Lauderdale, FL – An alarming 37 million people struggle with hunger in the United States, including more than 11 million children. Although not everyone has $120,000 to spend on a banana duct taped to a wall, as little as $1.20 can make a large impact on eradicating hunger, providing more than ten meals*. Chiquita, the leading banana company, is leading the way with giving back this holiday season through its partnership with Feeding America®. Already this year, Chiquita has donated more than 4.4 million pounds of bananas, with more than $120,000 worth of bananas being donated in November alone, as part of its commitment to providing fresh, nutritious foods to people in need.

Feeding America is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, which is why Chiquita and Feeding America have joined forces to ensure that perfectly good bananas – despite some premature browning or bruising – get to Feeding America food banks that need them. These rescued bananas are making a big difference for food banks across the country, and ultimately for children and families in need.

“Many people who face hunger are not able to access enough nutritious food, which is critical for a healthy, active life,” said Mike Piotrowski, director of produce operations at Feeding America. “We are grateful to Chiquita for its commitment to fighting hunger year-round and for helping people who struggle to put food on their tables.”

Chiquita believes that there is no reason to waste delicious bananas that may be too long or the wrong shade of yellow and is also working together with Feeding America to fight food waste that will ultimately put more nutritious food on the tables of families who face hunger across the country.

“Although it’s the season of giving, Chiquita is committed to eradicating hunger in partnership with Feeding America year-round,” said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America. “As the world’s leading banana company, we have a responsibility to act as a ‘Good Neighbor’ and provide fresh and nutritious bananas to the many food insecure families across the country.”

Just one dollar helps provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding Americaon behalf of local member food banks. To help support or learn more, visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/ways-to-give.

Organizations interested in making fresh produce donations can email: freshproduce@feedingamerica.org.

For more information on Chiquita, please visit www.Chiquita.com

* $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

