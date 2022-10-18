Church Brothers Appoints Gurjit Shergill as VP Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Compliance

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers announces the appointment of Gurjit Shergill as Vice President of Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Compliance.

Gurjit Shergill joined Church Brothers as Vice President of Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Compliance. Shergill has more than 20 years’ experience in food safety and technical services most recently for Earthbound Farms as VP Food Safety and Quality.

Shergill has also held related positions with AeroFarms, The Acheson Group, and Taylor Farms for the Retail Food Service and Deli division. Shergill started her career in the United Kingdom with major food manufacturers and then ran her own Food and Beverage consultancy group prior to moving to the U.S. to work for Taylor Farms. Her work has taken her to all corners of the globe with a focus on driving food safety standards.

Shergill received her Bachelors of Science in Biological Sciences and Masters of Science in Microbiology and Biotechnology from the University of Wolverhampton in the U.K. Shergill is continuing her studies towards a PhD in Food Fraud Preventive Controls from the University of Central Lancashire in the U.K.

Shergill has also authored publications on Listeria Guidance for the United Fresh Trade Association (now IFPA) and Microbiological Criteria in the U.K., along with co-authoring a journal article on controlling cross-contamination during the washing of fresh-cut leafy vegetables.

In her new role, Shergill will guide corporate food safety activities, regulatory compliance, sanitation protocols, and quality assurance policies ensuring Church Brothers continues to offer the same high safety and quality standards that Church Brothers is known for in the industry.

Brian Church, Chief Executive Officer at Church Brothers commented, “We are thrilled that Gurjit has joined the Church Brothers team. Gurjit’s experience will be critical in leading our food safety, quality and regulatory compliance activities across our multiple growing regions, facilities, and extensive field and value-added product lines to support our strategic growth plans”

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables for Foodservice and Retail channels year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation while adhering to industry-leading food safety and quality standards. For more information, visit ChurchBrothers.com.