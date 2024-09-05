Church Brothers Farms Announces $13,000 In Scholarship Contributions For 2024

Programs focus on family members of employees with more than $202,000 granted since 2015

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms announced its participation in three scholarship programs benefitting students in Monterey and San Benito Counties. A family-run, vertically integrated company known for its commitment to the agricultural industry and the communities around it, Church Brothers is proud to take part in initiatives aimed at fostering the next generation of leaders in agriculture. The company began its scholarship contributions 2015, and to date has granted more than $202,000 to 132 students.

This year, Church Brothers granted $13,000 to students through the Community Foundation for Monterey County (CFMCO) – Church Brothers Scholarship. This grant is available only to immediate family members of Church Brothers Farms, CB Harvesting, and True Leaf Farms employees. The initiative seeks to enhance educational opportunities and improve the quality of life for employees and their families by providing funding for undergraduate or postgraduate education, as well as certificate courses.

Church Brothers also supports two scholarships through UnitedAg. These include:

UnitedAg Educational Scholarship

Offered exclusively to students affiliated with active members at regular or associate levels, this scholarship provides essential financial assistance for those pursuing degrees at the college/university level. With $86,000 available annually, recipients can use this award to cover tuition, books, supplies, labs, and living expenses, ensuring students can focus on their studies without financial stress.

UnitedAg Vocational Scholarship

Targeted at members and employees seeking specialized agriculture-focused education and training, this scholarship supports those attending certified vocational schools, trade schools, or other accredited institutions. With a minimum $30,000 available in scholarship grants this year, this program aims to empower individuals pursuing hands-on agricultural training.

“We understand the importance of investing in our employees and their families,” said Salvador Ornelas-Reynoso, Recruitment and Retention Specialist for Church Brothers Farms. “These scholarships are not just financial aids; they lay a foundation for a successful career in this industry. We believe in empowering the next generation to lead and innovate, ensuring a steady future for the Salinas Valley and beyond. ” For more information about the company, visit ChurchBrothers.com.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.