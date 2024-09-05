2024 IFDA Rising Stars Shine a Light on Industry’s Future Leaders

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is proud to announce the 2024 class of Rising Stars, a distinguished group of 18 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of the foodservice distribution industry.

These exceptional young professionals, all under 40, represent the diverse talent and innovative spirit driving the industry forward. Hailing from eight different IFDA member companies, the 2024 Rising Stars boast impressive records of achievement and demonstrate a commitment to excellence within their respective roles.

“We are thrilled to recognize these extraordinary individuals as the 2024 IFDA Rising Stars,” said Mark S. Allen, President and CEO of IFDA. “Their dedication, leadership, and innovative thinking are a true testament to the depth and breadth of talent within foodservice distribution. They represent the bright future of our industry.”

A Diverse and Dynamic Workforce

The 2024 Rising Stars showcase the industry’s growing diversity, with backgrounds spanning various departments and areas of expertise. From driving operational efficiency to spearheading cutting-edge technology initiatives, these rising leaders are significantly impacting the foodservice distribution landscape.

The 2024 IFDA Rising Stars:

Drew Bajumpaa, Manager, Operations Academy, Sysco

Mathilde Baranger-Albert, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Choco

Miguel Carrasco, Warehouse Operations, McLane Company

Vergel Cuevas, Inventory Manager, McLane Company

David Engwis, Assistant Warehouse Manager, McLane Company

Roman Florentino, Warehouse Operations Manager, Southwest Traders

Chad Gullickson, Transportation Manager, Gordon Food Service

Eduardo (Ed) Henriquez, Director, Indirect Sourcing, Sysco

Reed Kaus, Senior Manager, Demand Planning, Scooter’s Coffee

William (Bill) Kirchoff, Foodservice General Sales Manager, Distant Lands Coffee

Courtney Layton, Assistant Transportation Manager, McLane Company

Isaias Melo, Warehouse Shipping Manager, Southwest Traders

Mohammed (Tim) Mir, Transportation Supervisor, Sysco

Kyle Oliver, Supply Chain Manager, McLane Company

William (Bill) Plath, Assistant Transportation Manager, McLane Company

Joshua Spiegelhauer, Supply Chain Manager, McLane Company

Andrew van Bark, General Manager, Pepper

Billy Williams, Lead Refrigeration Technician (CIRO), Gordon Food Service

Celebrating Rising Stars at the IFDA Solutions Conference

The 2024 Rising Stars will be formally recognized at the upcoming IFDA Solutions Conference, which will take place September 22-25 in Kansas City, Missouri. This premier industry event brings together leaders, innovators, and rising stars to explore the latest trends and advancements shaping foodservice distribution.

A Rewarding Career Path

With the demand for skilled professionals at an unprecedented high, foodservice distribution offers exciting and rewarding career opportunities. IFDA member companies nationwide are seeking talented individuals to join their dynamic teams and contribute to the industry’s continued success.

Those seeking to learn more about careers in foodservice distribution are encouraged to visit www.ifdaonline.org/careers.

About the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA)

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is the premier trade organization representing the $382 billion foodservice distribution industry and the 431,000 people it employs. This industry ensures a safe and efficient supply of food and products to more than one million restaurants and foodservice outlets in the U.S. every day. For more information, visit www.www.ifdaonline.org.