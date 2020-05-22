Connecting the Watermelon Industry with Retail and Foodservice Buyers

Winter Springs, FL — The new National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) Watermelon Supplier Database is the perfect platform to connect retail and foodservice buyers with suppliers as the summer season takes off for America’s favorite melon.

Each year the NWPB staff promote watermelon to retail and foodservice audiences, both in-person and digitally. When a contact asks where they can get watermelon, this new database with help connect the dots. The new Watermelon Supplier Database is based on the new watermelon.org in the Industry, Retail and Foodservice sections and at watermelon.org/supplierdatabase, so all interested groups can easily access the database.

The Board is still working to populate the database so if a member of the watermelon industry is interested, please visit watermelon.org/supplierdatabase. Multiple roles in the industry are encouraged to be a part of the database including wholesalers, growers, importers, brokers, processors, seed, transportation companies and more.

Please reach out to supplierdatabase@watermelon.org with any questions.

