United Fresh Goes LIVE 365! With Year-Round Virtual Events

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Due to the pioneering success of United Fresh 2020 LIVE!, the association will transition its new virtual platform to United Fresh LIVE! 365, a year-round online marketplace where buyers seeking to source new products and solutions will discover hundreds of vendors across the platform. In addition, United Fresh LIVE! 365 will become the association’s year-round platform to deliver webinars, conference programming, and networking opportunities for the global produce industry.

“United Fresh took a leap of faith by making the pivot to a virtual event this June and it paid off,” said Michael Muzyk, President, Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc. and Chairman of United Fresh’s Board of Directors. “We all benefited from gathering our global community online. It’s only natural that we continue to rebuild our industry through this platform.”

During July and August, the platform will remain free to all users, providing access to all current exhibitors in the expo and on-demand recordings of all general sessions and workshops from June 15-19. The association also will begin delivering new live webinars and networking events on LIVE! 365.

Beginning in September, United Fresh LIVE! 365 will continue to be a FREE value offered to all employees of United Fresh member companies. A one-time annual registration fee of $100 will be required for employees of non-member companies. The LIVE! 365 expo will offer exhibitors a year-round opportunity to highlight their companies and connect with buyers and attendees on the platform. Sponsorship branding, hosted events and advertising will be available to drive higher recognition for exhibiting companies.

United Fresh LIVE! 365 will debut hosting the association’s annual Washington Conference on September 21-25. The highly renowned Washington Conference will once again include Congressional visits, keynote sessions, workshops, networking receptions and volunteer leadership meetings, all through the LIVE! 365 platform. The event will include an “election night” party culminating in a vote by all attendees to forecast November’s election results. Registration for the Washington Conference is now available here.

“The Washington Conference is a critical annual gathering for our industry,” said Mark Klompien, President and CEO, United Potato Growers of America and Chairman of United Fresh’s Government Relations Council. “We’re looking forward to meeting with our elected officials online and addressing our most pressing issues in order to continue to feed America and the world.”

United Fresh LIVE! 365 also will host educational and networking programs through the year, including the United Fresh Start Foundation’s FreshStart Conference and United Fresh’s BrandStorm™ Conference.

“Offering all of these signature events online will allow greater participation from multiple staff within a company, as well as attendees from around the world,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “And, by driving attendance to multiple educational and networking opportunities throughout the year, we’ll continue to bring a fresh audience to exhibitors on the platform, making this a year-round marketing opportunity.”

“United Fresh 2021 Convention & Expo in Los Angeles, CA, April 21-23 will bring the return of our face-to-face convention as a celebration never before seen,” added Stenzel. “As the first in-person gathering of the United Fresh community, the association will organize an event not to be missed. Concurrently, some of the in-person programming will be made available online through the United Fresh LIVE! 365 platform for those who might be unable to participate in person, further broadening the reach of the event for company staff and industry members around the world.”

For more details about specific educational events and opportunities to build your business with United Fresh, to learn more about United Fresh LIVE! 365, and to log back in for on-demand content and to explore the current expo, visit www.unitedfresh.org.

